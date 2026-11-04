Why exactly 7–8 hours? Scientists reveal the dangerous consequences of sleeping less than 6 hours a day

·78·Health
Why exactly 7–8 hours? Scientists reveal the dangerous consequences of sleeping less than 6 hours a day

Many people consider sleep to be a routine rest that takes up daily time, but in reality, nearly a third of a human life is spent in this very process. Medical experts emphasize that nighttime sleep is not just silence, but a crucial physiological stage where cells in the body regenerate, hormones come into balance, and the brain is actively cleansed.

For the full recovery of an adult's body, stability of brain function, and longevity, the most perfect "golden standard" is considered to be exactly 7–8 hours of quality sleep.

How does a full night's sleep affect the body?

Doctors list 5 decisive benefits of following a daily 7–8 hour regimen:

  • Brain and memory reboot: During sleep, the brain processes the massive flow of information received throughout the day, "discards" unnecessary data, and consolidates important memories. When sleep-deprived, concentration and daily productivity drop sharply;

  • Strengthening the immune shield: During full and deep sleep, the body's defense cells that fight infections are activated. Chronic sleep deprivation leaves the body completely defenseless against seasonal viruses and bacteria;

  • Weight control and obesity risk: Sleeping too little disrupts the balance of hormones that control hunger and satiety (leptin and ghrelin). As a result, a person's craving for sweets and heavy foods increases, leading directly to weight gain;

  • Cardiovascular health: During nighttime hours, blood pressure and heart rate naturally decrease, allowing the heart to rest. In those with a disrupted sleep schedule, the risk of high blood pressure, heart attack, and stroke increases several times over;

  • Mental peace and the nervous system: Lack of sleep causes a sharp increase in the stress hormone cortisol in the body, leading to nervousness, irritability, and chronic depression.

Dangerous boundaries: Both too little and too much sleep are harmful

Studies show that deviating to either extreme in sleep duration poses a serious threat to human health:

  • Less than 6 hours: When daily sleep is less than 6 hours, the risk of premature death increases by a full 12 percent;

  • More than 9 hours: Sleeping excessively for more than 9 hours also slows down bodily functions and disrupts metabolism.

For this reason, the medical world recommends making the 7–8 hour standard a part of your daily lifestyle to maintain human health and vitality at the highest level.

healthy lifestylesleep hygienemedical recommendations
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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