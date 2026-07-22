Fatal traffic accident at Muruntov mine: two workers killed

·30·Society
Fatal traffic accident at Muruntov mine: two workers killed

A serious traffic accident occurred at the Muruntov mine, which belongs to the Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Combine (NMMC). A collision between a large "SAT-783" dump truck and a service vehicle resulted in the death of two workers at the scene.

The NMMC press service confirmed the incident and stated that the causes are being investigated as part of a special inquiry.

The incident occurred around 5:30 AM

According to official information, the accident took place in the Muruntov mine area on July 21 at approximately 5:30 AM.

Preliminary reports indicate that the light service vehicle entered the path of the "SAT-783" dump truck at a turn. Subsequently, a collision occurred between the heavy machinery and the light vehicle.

Footage circulating on social media shows the service vehicle severely damaged underneath the dump truck.

Two employees died at the scene

There were two workers in the service vehicle at the time of the incident. One of them is reported to have been the driver.

As a result of the collision, both employees sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

So far, no additional information regarding the identities of the deceased or their positions at the combine has been disclosed.

Fatal traffic accident at Muruntov mine: two workers killed

NMMC issued an official response

The press service of the Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Combine released an official statement regarding the incident.

"A special investigation is being conducted by state regulatory authorities to examine the circumstances and causes of the traffic accident. The combine's responsible departments are taking additional measures to prevent such unfortunate incidents," the statement reads.

The combine stated that it will clarify whether the incident was related to technical malfunctions, violations of traffic safety rules, or other factors after the special investigation is completed.

Pre-investigation inquiry launched

Currently, a pre-investigation inquiry is underway. Responsible agencies are examining the situation at the scene, the movement paths of the vehicles, and whether the employees were adhering to safety regulations.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the factors that caused the accident and the actions of the responsible individuals are expected to be given a legal assessment.

NMMC announced that additional measures are being taken to strengthen the safety of heavy machinery and service vehicle traffic within the mine area.

MuruntauNavoi Mining and Metallurgical CombineSAT-783
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