Woman wearing a "dollar dress" sparks debate on social media

A video has gone viral on social media showing a woman walking down a local street wearing an outfit completely covered in paper printed with dollar bill designs. Her unusual appearance caught the attention of passersby and sparked heated discussions among users.

In the video, the woman can be seen walking calmly through a crowded area, drawing the attention of many. Because her outfit was designed to resemble foreign currency, some have put forward various theories about whether it was made from real money or not.

Most of the pedestrians who witnessed the unusual scene recorded it on their phones and shared it on social media. Users commenting on the video are expressing various opinions regarding the design, concept, and overall look of the outfit.