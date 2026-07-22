Women's rights protected, property recovered

Choosing the legal path in any dispute is the best decision. This not only restores the truth but also reliably protects legal rights.

Based on the ruling of the Shahrisabz Interdistrict Court for Civil Cases, it was ordered that the property belonging to a citizen be recovered from her ex-husband's house.

After this court document was received by the Kitob district department of the Bureau, prompt enforcement actions were carried out by state bailiffs.

As a result, the furniture, household appliances, household items, and other property specified in the court ruling were inventoried in accordance with legal requirements and handed over to the claimant. Thus, the execution of the court decision was fully ensured.

Where the law prevails, justice is established. Protecting the legal rights and interests of citizens remains one of the priority tasks of the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau.