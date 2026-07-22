Women's rights protected, property recovered

·23·Society
Women's rights protected, property recovered

Choosing the legal path in any dispute is the best decision. This not only restores the truth but also reliably protects legal rights.

Based on the ruling of the Shahrisabz Interdistrict Court for Civil Cases, it was ordered that the property belonging to a citizen be recovered from her ex-husband's house.

After this court document was received by the Kitob district department of the Bureau, prompt enforcement actions were carried out by state bailiffs.

As a result, the furniture, household appliances, household items, and other property specified in the court ruling were inventoried in accordance with legal requirements and handed over to the claimant. Thus, the execution of the court decision was fully ensured.

Where the law prevails, justice is established. Protecting the legal rights and interests of citizens remains one of the priority tasks of the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau.

ShahrisabzKitobCompulsory Enforcement Bureau
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Traffic police officer hits and kills pedestrian in SamarkandTraffic police officer hits and kills pedestrian in SamarkandToday, 13:45Environmental violations to be assessed based on new criteriaEnvironmental violations to be assessed based on new criteriaToday, 12:00Did he fall out of a Cobalt or is there more to the story? The death of a 24-year-old man raises questionsDid he fall out of a Cobalt or is there more to the story? The death of a 24-year-old man raises questionsToday, 11:51Fatal traffic accident at Muruntov mine: two workers killedFatal traffic accident at Muruntov mine: two workers killedToday, 11:45Uzbek citizens may be recruited to work at the Minsk Automobile PlantUzbek citizens may be recruited to work at the Minsk Automobile PlantToday, 11:31Electrician caught in Kashkadarya while accepting 2.5 million soumsElectrician caught in Kashkadarya while accepting 2.5 million soumsToday, 05:23
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Gift from an Arab sheikh to an Uzbek woman sparks heated discussion online
Gift from an Arab sheikh to an Uzbek woman sparks heated discussion online
Abdukodir Khusanov spotted in Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding motorcade (video)
Abdukodir Khusanov spotted in Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding motorcade (video)
An ancient tradition at Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding: the 'kelin salom' moves guests
An ancient tradition at Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding: the 'kelin salom' moves guests
Illegal construction comes at a high price
Illegal construction comes at a high price
Uzbek craftsman creates new vehicle from a walk-behind tractor and a "Zhiguli"
Uzbek craftsman creates new vehicle from a walk-behind tractor and a "Zhiguli"
Unexpected result: a single blanket completely changed the look of an Onix!
Unexpected result: a single blanket completely changed the look of an Onix!
Trained grasshopper being sold for one million soums in Uzbekistan sparks interest on social media
Trained grasshopper being sold for one million soums in Uzbekistan sparks interest on social media
Young man playing doira underwater faces criticism
Young man playing doira underwater faces criticism