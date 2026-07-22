Fire breaks out near metro station in Tashkent (video)

A fire occurred in a private house located in the Yangihayot district of Tashkent. The incident took place today, July 22, in the area near the "Turon" metro station.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the report of the fire was received at 12:00. Fire and rescue crews were immediately dispatched to the scene and arrived at the location 9 minutes later.

As a result of the rescuers' prompt actions, the fire was first contained and then completely extinguished at 12:29. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. At present, relevant specialists are conducting an investigation to determine the causes of the fire and the extent of the material damage caused.