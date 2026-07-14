Young man playing doira underwater faces criticism

Another video circulating on social media has sparked heated discussions among users. It shows a young man standing underwater, playing a doira and singing a song.

As seen in the video, he may have aimed to gain more attention and likes on social media through this unusual performance. The unconventional method garnered thousands of views in a short time, triggering a variety of opinions.

While some users praised it as an example of creativity and courage, others emphasized that such actions involve excessive risk. In their view, the desire to achieve popularity on social media can sometimes push safety rules to the background.

This video has once again intensified debates regarding internet trends and the unusual stunts performed to gain attention. Many are reminding others that when creating any content, personal safety and moderation should never be forgotten.