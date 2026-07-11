Trained grasshopper being sold for one million soums in Uzbekistan sparks interest on social media

·5·Society
Trained grasshopper being sold for one million soums in Uzbekistan sparks interest on social media

In Uzbekistan, an unusual advertisement has caught the attention of social media users. A resident of the Navoi region announced that they are selling a grasshopper for 1 million soums.

The ad claims that the grasshopper is "trained" and understands certain commands. The author also added that it grew up in melon fields and makes a pleasant sound at night.

This news was met with humor and curiosity online. Many are writing that such a price is unexpected for a common insect.

At the same time, some users speculate that the ad may have been posted just to attract attention.

There is no information yet on whether the grasshopper has been sold.

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