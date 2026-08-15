No Goals Scored in Inter-Betis Match

Inter and Betis played out a goalless draw in their final friendly before the start of the new season. The match at the San Nicola Stadium in Bari served as an important test for both teams ahead of their competitive fixtures. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, with only a few days remaining before the new season begins, the coaching staffs are continuing to shape their squads and assess the players’ fitness. In particular, several changes were observed in Inter’s lineup ahead of their Serie A opener against Monza.

Dangerous Chances and Opportunities

Both teams created several good opportunities in front of goal during the match, but lacked precision in the finishing. The hosts were active and came close to opening the scoring, but their final shots lacked accuracy.

The visitors began responding as early as the eighth minute. Fornals unleashed a powerful effort from outside the penalty area, but the goalkeeper gathered the ball without difficulty. Shortly afterwards, in the 14th minute, Antony cut in from the right wing and struck powerfully with his stronger left foot, but the ball went just wide of the post.

Midway through the first half, Hakan Çalhanoğlu won possession in midfield and sent a dangerous shot towards goal, but the ball once again narrowly missed the target. Early in the second half, Pio Esposito beat the defenders with a fine feint and shot towards the far corner, but after a defender’s touch, the ball went out for a corner.

Attacks in the Closing Minutes

Attacks continued in the second half. In the 51st minute, the defenders failed to deal with a cross from the wing, making the situation even more dangerous. After Dimarco’s delivery, a player who had found himself in a promising position failed to finish and wasted the chance.

This match was the teams’ final opportunity to correct their shortcomings before the start of official competitions. The coaching staffs are paying particular attention to restoring the fitness of several key players.