“Luis Enrique is like a father to me”: Ferran Torres explains why he joined PSG

·7·Sport
“Luis Enrique is like a father to me”: Ferran Torres explains why he joined PSG

The next blockbuster deal of Europe’s summer transfer window has been officially announced. The French champions PSG and the Catalan club Barcelona have officially confirmed the transfer of 26-year-old Spanish forward Ferran Torres.

After arriving in Paris and successfully completing his medical, the forward signed his contract and took part in his first training session with his new teammates. Spain’s prestigious publication Marca published the player’s first extensive interview with the Paris club’s official media.

“Luis Enrique is like a father to me in football”

For the 26-year-old forward, head coach Luis Enrique was the decisive factor in choosing the Paris club:

“I have always said this proudly: in the world of football, Luis Enrique has been like a father to me. When I played under him for the Spain national team, he always showed me unlimited trust.

Now I am delighted to have the opportunity to play under him again, this time at a great club. Enrique is one of the best specialists in the world at understanding a footballer inside and out, inspiring great confidence in him and unlocking his full potential.”

“The project is huge, and my goal is to win every trophy”

Ferran Torres also spoke about his main tasks and plans at his new club, expressing his gratitude to the team’s management:

  • Thanks to the management: “I am excited to be joining this great project. I would like to thank club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, adviser Luis Campos and coach Luis Enrique for the trust they have shown in me”;

  • Main goals: “I want to make the Parisian fans happy, score plenty of goals, provide assists and, most importantly, win all the major trophies in every competition together with the team”.

Next season, the Luis Enrique–Ferran Torres partnership is expected to lead PSG’s attack toward victories at a new level.

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Ferran TorresLuis EnriquePSGBarcelonaNasser Al-Khelaifi
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