Inter Beat Real Betis in Their Final Pre-Season Match

Italy’s Inter beat Spain’s Real Betis 1–0 in their final friendly before the new season. The match at Bari’s San Nicola Stadium provided Cristian Chivu’s team with important preparation ahead of the official fixtures. Goal.com reports.

According to ixbt.com, the start of the new season is approaching, with Inter set to host Monza on Saturday, August 23, in the opening round. Ahead of this important match, the coaching staff tested the team’s physical condition.

Stones scored on his debut

The fitness of the team’s new signing and players returning from injury was the main focus of the match. The English defender, who started on the bench, became the hero on his debut.

The only goal of the match came in the 82nd minute. Federico Dimarco delivered the ball from a free kick, Benjamin Pavard headed it toward goal, and the English defender scored from close range.

Dominance on the pitch

Inter controlled the midfield and made a strong impression in the first half. After the break, the Milan side took complete control and created numerous dangerous chances in front of the opposition goal.

Federico Dimarco and Bonny were among the most active players in Inter’s attacking play. However, the opposing goalkeepers, Valles and Manu Gonzalez, saved their team from certain goals several times.

In particular, the goalkeepers dealt with dangerous shots from Barella, Dimarco and Bonny throughout the match. An attack involving Sucic and Lautaro Martinez in the 89th minute also came close to producing a goal.

Thus, Inter ended their pre-season campaign with a victory, giving their fans a positive boost ahead of the new competitions and showing that they are ready for the official matches.