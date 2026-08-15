No Goals in the Inter vs Real Betis Match

·35·Sport
No Goals in the Inter vs Real Betis Match

According to Goal.com, Inter drew with Real Betis in their final friendly match before the new season. Played at the San Nicola Stadium in Bari, the game was an important opportunity for both teams to test themselves once more ahead of their official competitions. Goal.com reports this.

With only a few days remaining before the new Serie A season begins, the match represented the final stage of preparation for the Milan-based side. Inter are scheduled to play their first official game at home against Monza next Saturday, exactly seven days after this encounter.

Chivu continues to assess his squad

Ahead of the season opener, head coach Cristian Chivu is still experimenting with his starting lineup. His efforts to find the team’s optimal combination were clearly visible in the final friendly of the training camp.

Before the match, particular attention was focused on the new arrivals and players returning from injury. Spence, who recently joined the squad, and Thuram, who has yet to reach peak fitness, were unable to feature.

Key players such as Stones and Lautaro were also left on the bench and did not come on from the opening minutes. The coaching staff carefully assessed their physical condition and preferred to preserve them for the competitive matches.

Lineups and the course of the game

Cristian Chivu set his team up in a 3-5-2 formation for this match. J. Martinez started in goal, while Bisseck, Bovio and Bastoni formed the defensive line.

Diouf, Barella, Calhanoglu, Zielinski and Carlos Augusto operated in midfield, while Esposito and Bonny formed the attacking partnership. On the bench were Di Gennaro, Provedel, Stankovic, Stones, Sucic, Lautaro, Luis Henrique, Mkhitaryan, Akanji, Pavard, Dimarco and Iddrissou.

Real Betis, managed by Manuel Pellegrini, opted for a 4-2-3-1 formation. Valles was in goal, with Bellerin, Bartra, Natan and Fran García providing the defensive cover. Facundo Bernal and Marc Roca played in midfield, while Antony, Fornals and Riquelme operated behind the striker. Hernandez led the line as the centre-forward.

InterReal BetisCristian ChivuSerie AFootball
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