The friendly match between two European giants preparing for the new season — Italy’s Milan and England’s "Manchester United" — turned into a real goal-fest.

In a fast-paced, fiercely contested match, the Rossoneri secured a determined 4–2 victory.

An early goal and a level contest

The game unexpectedly began with a quick goal from the Red Devils:

Early goal: In the 2nd minute, "Manchester United defender Harry Maguire found the back of the net to open the scoring;

The equalizer: Shortly before half-time, in the 37th minute, Milan forward Samuel Chukwueze restored parity, sending the teams into the break at 1–1.

A dramatic second-half turnaround: two goals in three minutes

The second 45 minutes featured even more intense attacking football:

Dorgu responds: In the 51st minute, Patrick Dorgu put the Manchester side ahead again (1–2);

Milan’s response: Seven minutes later, in the 58th minute, midfielder Alfajo Cisse leveled the score once again;

The winning goals: In the 68th minute, forward Gonçalo Ramos put the Italians ahead for the first time, and just three minutes later — in the 71st minute — Ruben Loftus-Cheek scored Milan’s fourth goal to seal the match.

Friendly match details:

Milan (Italy) — "Manchester United" (England) — 4–2

Goals: Chukwueze (37), Cisse (58), Ramos (68), Loftus-Cheek (71) — Maguire (2), Dorgu (51).

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