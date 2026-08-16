Woman Dies After Receiving 11 Dental Implants in South Korea

·20·World
Woman Dies After Receiving 11 Dental Implants in South Korea

In Seoul, South Korea, a 75-year-old woman died after undergoing a procedure to have 11 dental implants placed in one day. The incident occurred at a dental clinic in the Gangnam district. Local media reported the case.

According to reports, the woman visited the clinic last December to have 11 implants placed at the same time. During the procedure, she was given the local anesthetic articaine. About 16 minutes after the drug was administered, her condition suddenly deteriorated and her heart stopped. She was taken to a nearby university hospital, but doctors were unable to save her.

The investigation found that the clinic’s records stated the patient had received a total of 16 doses of articaine. For a patient weighing 54 kilograms, the maximum dose of the drug should have been approximately 378 milligrams. However, medical records showed that she was given 1,088 milligrams. This was nearly three times the recommended amount.

A medical examination indicated that the toxic effects of the drug may have been one of the causes of death. At the same time, law enforcement authorities are investigating all the circumstances of the incident, including what medical assistance clinic staff provided after the woman’s condition deteriorated.

Interestingly, the clinic reportedly offered the service of placing 11 implants at once at a relatively low price. Law enforcement authorities are also examining this offer and the medical decisions made during the procedure.

Another case involving cardiac arrest during implantation was also recorded at the clinic. On August 3, 2026, a 60-year-old man suffered a heart attack and died during an operation in which 10 implants were scheduled to be placed. This case is also being investigated.

Meanwhile, Seoul police continue to investigate the clinic’s medical practices, anesthesia dosages and the care provided to patients. A legal assessment of the incident will be issued based on the investigation’s findings.

SeoulSouth KoreaGangnam
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