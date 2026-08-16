Inter Beat Real Betis in Their Final Friendly

·2·Sport
Inter Beat Real Betis in Their Final Friendly

Inter secured a narrow victory in their final friendly match ahead of the 2026/27 Serie A season. At the San Nicola Stadium in Bari, the team defeated Spain’s Real Betis 1–0. The match gave the head coach an important opportunity to assess the players’ fitness and draw final conclusions before the league opener. Goal.com reports .

According to ixbt.com and sports media reports, the reigning Italian champions will face Monza at San Siro on 23 August at 18:30 in the opening round of Serie A. The match against Real Betis showed the team’s level of preparation, although certain aspects of their performance will clearly concern the coaching staff.

Debut goal and influential performances from the leaders

The only goal of the match was scored by a player making his first appearance on the pitch, marking an immediate impact for the debutant in the team. In midfield, Hakan Çalhanoğlu once again controlled the tempo and coordinated the team’s moves. He kept possession throughout the game and came close to scoring twice from long range. Although the Turkish midfielder has yet to reach full fitness, his performance was noticeably improved compared with his previous matches against Juventus and Milan.

Inter’s energetic midfielder once again displayed his trademark drive. Nicolò Barella attracted attention with a superb pass to a teammate early in the game and his tireless running across the pitch. While some of his actions appeared slightly excessive in places because it was a friendly, his fitness and speed remain at a high level.

Positive changes and problems in attack

The performance of the players operating in attack also drew the attention of the specialists. In particular, almost all of the team’s dangerous attacks were created by the player positioned alongside the centre-forward, who made effective use of open spaces. The fact that he has yet to score may be affecting his confidence somewhat, but the problem is expected to be resolved in the future.

The experienced defender who came on in the second half radically changed the pattern of the game. His activity on the flank and his first-time deliveries made the team’s attacks three times more dangerous. At the same time, Carlos Augusto’s performance was somewhat difficult, and he made several mistakes when trying to break through the opposition’s defence.

InterReal BetisSerie AFootballItalian Championship
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