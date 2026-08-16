Inter Defeat Real Betis In Their Final Friendly

Inter secured a narrow victory over Real Betis in their final friendly before the new Serie A season. The match at Bari’s San Nicola Stadium served as an important test for the Nerazzurri ahead of the 2026/2027 championship opener, Goal.com reports .

According to ixbt.com and sports media reports, the only goal of the match was scored by a new signing. The victory allowed head coach Cristian Chivu to draw positive conclusions about the team’s physical condition, while also highlighting several areas of concern.

Positive Changes On The Pitch And Key Players

Hakan Çalhanoğlu dictated the tempo, delivered numerous accurate passes and twice tested the goalkeeper with dangerous long-range shots. Although he has not yet reached full fitness, his level was noticeably higher than in the matches against Juventus and Milan.

Nicolò Barella once again proved to be the team’s engine with his tireless work rate. His perfect pass for Bonny at the start of the match and his energetic ball recoveries helped the team significantly. Although he occasionally overcommitted in the friendly atmosphere, his physical condition pleased the coaching staff.

Debutants And Comparisons In Attack

The team’s new arrival made an impressive debut, scoring the winning goal. Bonny, who operated in attack, was one of the most active players throughout the match, with almost every dangerous move involving him. He combined with Pio Esposito by drifting wide and exploiting open spaces, but his failure to score appears to be affecting his confidence slightly.

Federico Dimarco, who came on in the second half, significantly boosted the team’s attacking potential. He did what Carlos Augusto had been unable to do, transforming the game by controlling the ball in front of the defensive line, playing one-touch passes and intelligently exploiting space.

Inter, the reigning Italian champions, will begin their Serie A campaign at home against Monza on Saturday, 23 August. This friendly gave the coaching staff valuable information to draw their final conclusions before the start of the championship.