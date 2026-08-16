Inter defeat Real Betis in final pre-season friendly

Italy’s Inter played their final friendly before the 2026/27 season, securing a narrow 1–0 victory over Real Betis. The match at Bari’s San Nicola Stadium served as the Milan side’s last serious test before the new league campaign. According to ixbt.com and sports media, the win was important in boosting the team’s confidence ahead of competitive fixtures. Goal.com reports .

Inter’s new season is now just around the corner, with the team set to face Monza in the opening round. With exactly seven days remaining until the match at San Siro, head coach Chivu continues to finalize his starting lineup and conduct experiments. The game provided the coaching staff with valuable information as they tested the new squad and tactical approaches.

Intense action and dangerous attacks

The teams raised the tempo from the start of the second half and created a series of dangerous chances in front of goal. In the 49th minute, Pio Esposito received a vertical pass, produced a trademark “Milito-style” feint and aimed for the far post, but a defender’s touch sent the ball out of play. Soon afterward, the Sucic–Bonny partnership also caused problems for the opposition defense.

In the 51st minute, Sucic played the ball to Bonny, who found the unmarked Dimarco at the far post. Dimarco cut the ball back into the center, but Bonny’s shot lacked accuracy. In the 56th minute, Bonny unleashed a powerful low effort from outside the penalty area, but Real Betis goalkeeper Manu González produced an excellent save to turn it around the post. Three minutes later, the goalkeeper denied another powerful left-footed strike from Dimarco.

Debut goal seals victory

The only goal of the match came in the 82nd minute. Mkhitaryan won a free kick deep in the attacking half, and Dimarco delivered it superbly toward the far post. Pavard headed the ball back across goal, allowing substitute John Stones to score on his debut and put his team ahead.

The newly signed Spence did not feature despite having been officially announced, while Thuram was also left out because he had not yet reached full fitness. Nevertheless, the introductions of players such as Stones and Lautaro showed how the team’s options have expanded.

The victory will help Inter build confidence before their match against Monza at San Siro on August 23. Chivu’s players will complete their final training sessions in the remaining time before finishing preparations for the competitive season.