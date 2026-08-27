One-year search comes to an end

·38·Society
One-year search comes to an end

According to the enforcement document issued by the Navbahor Interdistrict Court for Civil Cases dated June 27, 2022, the collection of alimony in the amount of 1/4 of the debtor J.U.'s income was established in favor of the claimant D.X. for the maintenance of one child.

However, it was revealed that the debtor J.U. intentionally failed to pay alimony, evaded his obligations, and went into hiding. In this regard, on May 30, 2025, the state bailiff of the Karmana district department of the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau declared the debtor wanted.

During the operational-search activities carried out by the search department, it was found that the debtor intentionally and regularly changed his place of residence.

Based on operational intelligence, the debtor J.U., who had been wanted by the department for a year, was located and detained in the "Keskanterak" neighborhood, one of the remote areas of Navbahor district.

An administrative report was drawn up against the debtor J.U. in accordance with Article 47⁴ of the Administrative Responsibility Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan, and the collected documents were sent to the Karmana District Court for Criminal Cases to take legal action (the alimony debt amounted to 30 million 759 thousand soums).

As a result, the court sentenced the debtor to 15 days of administrative detention, taking legal action against the evasion of the obligation to pay alimony.

This case once again demonstrates the necessity of making timely and full alimony payments and conscientiously fulfilling obligations related to child support.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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