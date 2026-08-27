Utility debts are being collected

Territorial departments of the Republic of Karakalpakstan Directorate of the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau are accelerating the enforcement of court decisions regarding the collection of utility debts in favor of energy supply enterprises.

According to analyses, over the past period of the current year, the enforcement of a total of 633 enforcement documents worth 19 billion 523 million soums related to the collection of utility debts was ensured, of which 12 billion 430 million soums were actually collected.

For example, regarding the enforcement document issued by the Kegeyli District Court for Criminal Cases dated July 27, 2026, on collecting 39,852,000 soums from the debtor M.A. in favor of the Nukus District branch of Energosavdo JSC, as a result of enforcement actions carried out by the Bureau's Nukus District department, the collection of the debt was ensured on August 10 of this year.

Work in this direction is ongoing.