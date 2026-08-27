Legality and transparency — a priority principle!

·20·Society
Legality and transparency — a priority principle!

The process of recovering funds from debtors by state enforcement officers of the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau is carried out in accordance with the law.

  • Funds are seized exclusively on the basis of an official report;

  • All settlement operations are carried out via electronic payment systems or in cash, and are recorded on tablet devices.

This ensures the transparency and fairness of enforcement actions.

Know your rights and abide by the law!

Compulsory Enforcement Bureau Navoi Regional Administration.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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