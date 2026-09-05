Mortgage house sold in Tashkent region

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Mortgage house sold in Tashkent region

The Tashkent regional administration of the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau had an enforcement proceeding based on a court writ to recover 284.3 million soums from the debtor S.M. in favor of the recoverer "Davr Bank" ATB, with the recovery directed at the residential property located at: 103 Beruniy Street, "Yangiobod" MFY, Yuqorichirchiq district, Tashkent region.

To ensure the execution of this enforcement proceeding, the mortgaged property was seized and put up for auction at a starting price of 300 million soums.

According to the auction results, this real estate property was sold for 330 million soums, and the funds raised from the sale were transferred in favor of the bank.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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