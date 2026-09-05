Barcelona coach speaks on Real Madrid's defeat to Betis

·6·Sport
Barcelona coach speaks on Real Madrid's defeat to Betis

The La Liga title race is heating up with unexpected twists. Real Madrid dropped crucial points in a tense 0-1 away defeat against Betis. Amidst their arch-rivals' stumble, Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick spoke to the press, evaluating the Madrid side's performance and outlining his own team's primary objectives. Barca Universal reported the German manager's comments.

A tough blow away at Betis: The 81st-minute decider

Despite all efforts in a difficult match in Seville, the Madrid side left empty-handed:

  • A crushing away defeat: In the third round of the Spanish championship, 'Los Blancos' visited Betis and were unable to break through the opponent's defense;

  • The only goal in the 81st minute: The outcome was decided late in the match — a goal scored by Betis players in the 81st minute dealt the first painful blow of the season to the Madrid giants;

  • Wasted attacks: Although Real Madrid created several good opportunities to open the scoring throughout the match, the selfless play of the opposing goalkeeper and defenders prevented them from finding the net.

Flick's cool-headed admission: 'We only focus on ourselves'

The Barcelona head coach evaluated the rival's stumble objectively and clarified the Catalans' focus:

  • Respect for the opponent's skill: The German manager acknowledged Real Madrid's efforts: “Real played well and created many chances to win”, Flick emphasized;

  • Commitment to the task: At the same time, the coach reminded that one should not be distracted by the results of rivals: “But for us, the most important thing is to focus on ourselves and our own game”;

  • The principle of avoiding euphoria: Flick demands that the team maintain composure and strengthen their lead in La Liga without any unnecessary emotional excitement.

Intrigue in the standings: Barcelona has a crucial advantage

The results of this round have intensified the battle at the top of La Liga:

  • Equal points — 9:9: Currently, Real Madrid has 9 points and sits in second place based on goal difference;

  • The leader with a game in hand: Barcelona also leads the table with 9 points, but the Catalans have played one game fewer than their rivals;

  • Opportunity to increase the gap: If Flick's charges win their game in hand, they could move 3 points ahead of Madrid and establish sole leadership early in the season.

Do you think Real Madrid's defeat to Betis was just a random stumble, or have deeper tactical problems emerged in their game? Can Barcelona, under Hansi Flick, take advantage of their game in hand to widen the gap? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

La LigaBarcelonaReal MadridHansi FlickFootball
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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