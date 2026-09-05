Athletic Bilbao and Atlético Madrid face off in La Liga Matchday 4

The 4th round of the Spanish La Liga brings another marquee matchup that will keep millions of football fans glued to their screens. At the majestic San Mamés stadium, known as the impregnable fortress of the Basque country, Athletic Bilbao hosts Atlético Madrid. Starting at 19:15 Tashkent time, this clash is expected to be the highlight of the round, featuring not just a battle for three points, but a confrontation of two distinct styles, uncompromising tactics, and star-studded lineups.

The test at the San Mamés fortress: The Williams brothers and Laporte’s defensive wall

Although the hosts have gathered only 3 points in the first three rounds and sit in 13th place, they are deploying their main forces capable of defeating any giant on home soil:

Goalkeeper and defensive line: The goal is guarded by Spain's national team number one, Unai Simón, while the returning experienced Aymeric Laporte and Yeray Álvarez anchor the center of defense, with Jesús Areso and Yuri Berchiche operating on the flanks;

Midfield engine: The midfield is entrusted to Iñigo Ruiz, Beñat Prados, and creative playmaker Oihan Sancet;

Speed on the wings: In the attacking line, European champion Nico Williams, team captain and leader Iñaki Williams, and young talent Roberto Navarro will test the resilience of the opposition's defense.

Diego Simeone’s revamped army: Lookman, Lee Kang-in, and Grimaldo from the start

Having collected 7 points in the opening rounds to secure 4th place, Diego Simeone’s team arrives in Bilbao with a significantly changed and highly offensive squad:

Goalkeeper and solid fortress: Behind one of the world's most reliable goalkeepers, Jan Oblak, Marc Pubill and David Hancko occupy the center of defense. On the flanks, the tireless Marcos Llorente and left-wing master Alejandro Grimaldo will patrol the pitch;

Iron discipline in midfield: The center features the coach's son Giuliano Simeone, talented Pablo Barrios, Danish anchor Morten Hjulmand, and ball-controller Álex Baena;

New threat in the final third: The Madrid attack is spearheaded by one of the world's most dangerous wingers, Ademola Lookman, and the skilled Korean playmaker Lee Kang-in, who are tasked with creating chaos inside the hosts' penalty area.

League table situation: A race for the top or a Basque sensation?

This match is set to intensify the battle at the top of La Liga:

Atlético’s 10-point plan: If the Madrid side wins, they will reach 10 points, strengthening their claim for dominance among the league leaders;

Athletic’s chance to break the crisis: For the hosts, climbing above 13th place and stopping one of the tournament favorites in front of their own fans is an urgent mission.

Who do you think will come out on top in the intense atmosphere of San Mamés — Athletic led by Laporte and the Williams brothers, or Simeone’s Madrid side strengthened by Lookman and Lee Kang-in? Which star will decide the game? Leave your thoughts in the comments!