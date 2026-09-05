A historic and thrilling event for all Uzbek football and the sports community is unfolding on the pitches of the English Premier League. In the 3rd round of the EPL, the league leaders Manchester Cityare hosting Coventry, and Uzbekistan national team defender Abdukodir Husanov has been named in the starting XI for the world-class giants. This clash, kicking off at 19:00 Tashkent time on September 5th at the Etihad Stadium, will undoubtedly have the eyes of millions of our compatriots glued to the pitch.

Surrounded by world stars: Husanov in the heart of the EPL giant's defense

Manchester Citycoaching staff have entrusted the defensive line to the strongest and most skilled players for this match:

Historic start: For the first time in the history of Uzbek football, a representative of our country will start from the first minute for the reigning EPL champion and one of the world's most prestigious teams;

Defensive fortress with Donnarumma and Dias: Today, Abdukodir Husanov will form a solid shield in the center and flanks of the defense alongside Ruben Dias, Marc Guehi, and Josko Gvardiol. The goal will be guarded by one of the world's best goalkeepers, Gianluigi Donnarumma;

Attacking power and Erling Haaland: In the midfield and attacking trio, Rayan Cherki, Antoine Semenyo, Iliman Ndiaye, Elliot Anderson, Nico O'Reilly, and the planet's most dangerous striker, Erling Haaland, will operate.

Manchester City's sole leadership and the Coventry test

The two teams meet while occupying completely opposite ends of the league table:

The Citizens' 100% record: Manchester City has achieved two convincing victories in the first two rounds, sitting in 1st place in the league table with 6 points;

Coventry in the danger zone: The visitors have had a poor start to the new season, having yet to pick up a single point and currently sitting in 17th place;

The opponent's key strengths: With experienced players like Carl Rushworth, Ethan Pinnock, Bobby Thomas, and Taiwo Awoniyi in the front line, Coventry will attempt to pull off a sensation at the Etihad.

A new era for Uzbek football

Abdukodir Husanov being named in the starting lineup for such a high-level official match is significant for the following reasons:

Recognition of high trust and skill: Securing a spot in the starting XI of the world's most demanding league and most competitive team is proof that our defender's physical and tactical preparation is at its peak;

Joy for millions of fans: This match is not just a fight for three points, but will be etched in history as a great milestone on the path of Uzbek legionnaires establishing themselves in the elite of world football.

How do you think Abdukodir Husanov will perform in the Manchester City defense in today's match at the Etihad? Will he be able to become a permanent and integral starting defender for the team? Leave your thoughts in the comments and support our compatriot!