Trump speaks openly about military conflict with Iran and control of the Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump during a conversation with journalists at the White House, described the direct military confrontation between Washington and Tehran as a "trivial matter" (trifle) for the United States. Against the backdrop of this sensational statement, Trump emphasized that he is no longer interested in reaching any ceasefire agreement with the Iranian leadership, as the US has almost completely taken control of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz and the rival's economy is in deep recession.

“This is not a war, but a minor military conflict”: Vance and Trump's assessment

The White House leader explained the official Washington position on the situation as follows:

The Vice President's caution: Earlier, US Vice President J.D. Vance had openly stated that he would not characterize the ongoing military events as a full-scale "war";

Trump's sharp response: When asked by journalists what this conflict should be called, Trump replied: “I call it a military dispute because for us it is just a trivial matter”, he replied (the clip was shown on the C-SPAN channel);

Lack of desire for a deal: The President added that he feels no need to conduct diplomatic talks with Tehran on ending military operations, as the current balance of power fully satisfies the White House.

Control over the Strait of Hormuz and the collapse of the Iranian economy

Trump revealed the key strategic factors that have solidified military superiority:

The world's oil gateway has been seized: According to the President, the US Navy has taken "almost complete" control of the Strait of Hormuz, the most important artery of the planet's oil transport route;

Total economic ruin: As a result of devastating sanctions and confrontation, the Iranian financial system is experiencing a stage of "total crash" (collapse);

The threat of "wiping off the face of the earth": On August 31, after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a statement to Washington saying "you will regret your new attacks," Trump openly threatened to "wipe Iran off the face of the earth as a state."

Battles starting in February and the failed June truce

The military crisis between the two countries has gone through several stages in a short time:

The start of the war: Active armed clashes between the US and Iran began in February of this year;

Broken agreement: Although the parties reached a ceasefire agreement in June, hostilities flared up again just a few weeks later;

Long-term pressure strategy: Trump's latest statement shows that Washington is no longer relying on the negotiating table, but on a strategy of completely exhausting Tehran economically and militarily.

In your opinion, Donald Trump's calling the conflict with Iran a "trivial matter" signify the absolute superiority of the United States or is it a prelude to a more dangerous explosion in the Middle East? How will US control of the Strait of Hormuz affect oil prices and the world market? Leave your thoughts in the comments!