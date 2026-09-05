Mourinho accuses Real Betis players of blatant simulation — a clash of cunning

Real Madrid head coach José Mourinho harshly and ironically criticized the behavior of Real Betis players on the pitch following a dramatic 1-0 victory in the 4th round of La Liga. Known for his sharp statements, the Portuguese specialist described his own players as overly honest and "naive," while labeling the opposition as a cunning team skilled at extracting maximum advantage from the referee.

“Ours are honest and naive, while the opponent is overly cunning”

In a post-match press conference, José Mourinho openly compared how players from both teams reacted to fouls:

A clash of cunning on the pitch: “Real Betis players are much more cunning and far surpass Real Madrid in this regard. Real players are clean and naive,” Mourinho emphasized;

Reaction after a foul: According to the coach, the Madrid players, even when fouled, do not simulate but immediately get back up and continue playing with dignity;

Tactics to deceive referees: The opposition players, however, use every minor contact to try and extract as many cards or free kicks as possible from the referees.

Valverde's resilience and a "spectacle" before his eyes

Mourinho illustrated his points with specific examples, comparing two key moments in the match:

The incident in the 1st minute and the captain's courage: “Why am I talking about naivety? In the very first minute, they stepped on Valverde's foot. But Federico didn't fall down and scream; he got up immediately, showing the composure befitting a Real Madrid player”;

A situation requiring an "ambulance": “A similar situation happened with an opposing player right before my eyes, next to the technical area. Believe me, seeing him writhing in agony, I thought that if an ambulance didn't come onto the pitch, he would never be able to stand up again,” the coach quipped.

Mourinho's psychological pressure on referees

The Portuguese specialist's statement is not just an emotional outburst, but a calculated tactical move for future matches:

Focusing the referees' attention: Through such statements, the coach is calling on La Liga referees not to fall for the constant simulations of opponents and to protect Real Madrid's fair play;

Boosting team morale: By portraying his players as "true warriors" and "naive gentlemen," he is further strengthening the leadership spirit among his squad.

In your opinion, should one play as honestly and naively as Real Madrid in modern football, or are minor tricks and simulations like those of Real Betis justified for the sake of victory? Is Mourinho's ironic accusation against the opponent fair? Leave your thoughts in the comments!