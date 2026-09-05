Unexpected silence: Ukrainian troops ordered to observe a 3-day ceasefire

A sensational and unexpected turn is taking place on the Ukrainian front: the publication "Ukrainskaya Pravda" and Verkhovna Rada deputy Oleksiy Goncharenko reported that units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been ordered to cease fire along the front for a period of 3 days. This "silence regime" coincides with US President Donald Trump's special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner's urgent diplomatic visit to Moscow and Kyiv.

72-hour total truce: Fighting stopped on land, in the air, and at sea

According to reports, the order given to military units includes comprehensive cessation requirements:

Specific duration and restrictions: The ceasefire regime is set to begin on September 5 at 00:00 and remain in effect until September 8 at 23:59;

Total silence on three fronts: Deputy Oleksiy Goncharenko confirmed that the silence regime applies equally to all directions — ground clashes, aerial drone and missile attacks, and maritime operations;

Official silence and anticipation: Due to the extremely sensitive nature of the conflict, there has been no official public statement regarding this order from Ukraine's top military and political leadership so far.

The mission of Trump's envoys and significant diplomatic pressure

International political circles suggest that this decision is the result of emergency negotiations being conducted by Washington:

Witkoff and Kushner's flight: The analytical publication "Strana.ua" notes that the potential 3-day truce coincides exactly with the timing of negotiations that Trump's key negotiators, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, will hold with Putin in Moscow and then with Zelensky in Kyiv;

Washington's demand and the security corridor: It was previously reported that the White House had asked Moscow and Kyiv not to carry out strikes while diplomats were in the region, and to halt attacks on capitals and energy infrastructure;

The first rehearsal of a grand truce: Analysts speculate that this three-day pause could be the White House's first test corridor to freeze the overall conflict and verify the parties' real readiness for a peace agreement.

Do you think this 3-day silence regime, announced during the visit of Trump administration representatives, will be fully maintained on the battlefield or will it be broken? Could this short-term pause be a real start toward ending a war that has lasted for years? Leave your thoughts in the comments!