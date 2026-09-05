Proceeds from property sold at auctions are directed to the state budget

·20·Economy
Proceeds from property sold at auctions are directed to the state budget

During the current period, the Department of the Republic of Karakalpakstan of the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau and its territorial divisions ensured the actual execution of a total of 817 enforcement documents worth 1 billion 747 million soums on transferring property to state revenue.

To ensure the execution of enforcement documents of this type, 147 pieces of property designated for transfer to state revenue, worth a total of 21 billion 205 million soums, were inventoried and put up for auction. Out of these, 108 pieces of property worth 7 billion 672 million soums were sold at the held auctions, and the proceeds from the sales were transferred to state revenue.

For example, in accordance with a decision of the Nukus City Criminal Court under the proceedings of the Nukus City Division of the Bureau, a real estate property located in Nukus worth 1.4 billion soums was designated for transfer to the state. This real estate was duly inventoried, put up for auction, and sold at the auction held on 06.08.2026, with the proceeds directed to the state budget.
Such efforts play an important role in the stability of the state budget.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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