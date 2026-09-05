In Bukhara, a tutor who sexually harassed a female student was jailed for 3 days

·0·Society
In Bukhara, a tutor who sexually harassed a female student was jailed for 3 days

A 40-year-old tutor working at one of the higher education institutions in the city of Bukhara has been sentenced to 3 days of administrative arrest for inappropriate behavior involving his student. This was reported by QALAMPIR.UZ, citing court documents.

According to the court documents, the incident occurred on August 14, 2026, at approximately 22:00. A.A. called a girl studying at the university and told her that he would help her pass her midterm controls. In return, however, he proposed sexual intimacy.

In addition, the tutor used inappropriate words that degraded the student's honor and dignity and subjected her to sexual harassment.

On September 3, the Bukhara City Court on Criminal Cases reviewed the case. During the court hearing, A.A. pleaded guilty. He stated that he worked as a teacher at the university, was intoxicated on the day of the incident, and asked the student for forgiveness.

The victim student also confirmed the details of the incident in court. According to her, A.A. offered to establish a romantic relationship and have sexual intercourse with her. Scared by this, the girl stated that she would contact law enforcement agencies.

Despite this, A.A. continued to call the student's phone and used inappropriate words that degraded her honor and dignity.

According to the court decision, A.A. was found guilty of committing the administrative offense of sexual harassment provided for in Article 41-1, Part 1 of the Administrative Responsibility Code.

He was sentenced to 3 days of administrative imprisonment.

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