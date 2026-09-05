Horrific incident: In Kashkadarya, father beats 15-year-old daughter to death over 400 thousand sums

·49·Society
Horrific incident: In Kashkadarya, father beats 15-year-old daughter to death over 400 thousand sums

In the Muborak district of Kashkadarya region, a father beat his 15-year-old daughter to death with a rolling pin after she took 400 thousand sums without asking. The Koson District Court on Criminal Cases sentenced the man to 5 years of imprisonment.

According to court documents, the incident took place on March 13, 2025. Q.J., born in 1982, counted the 3 million sums in his wallet and found that 400 thousand sums were missing. He first asked his spouse who had taken the money. Later, his 15-year-old daughter G. confessed to taking the money without asking.

Following this, the man sent his wife and other children out of the room and asked his son to bring a rolling pin from the kitchen. When he struck his daughter's arms with the rolling pin, the wood broke in half. Despite this, he continued the beating.

The man slapped his daughter several times in the face and mouth area, and also struck her arms and legs with the broken piece of the rolling pin. Hearing the girl screaming, her mother and aunt tried to protect her, but the father drove them out of the room.

Later, the man struck his daughter's back and shoulder blade areas several times as well. When the girl's condition worsened, the beating stopped. Her mother washed her face and changed her clothes.

Approximately 10 minutes later, the girl felt ill and lost consciousness. The father called an ambulance at 00:52. When the medical staff arrived, it was determined that the girl had died about half an hour earlier.

Internal affairs and prosecutor's office staff arrived at the scene and recorded the injuries on the girl's body. The man confessed to beating his daughter himself and handed over the broken rolling pin to law enforcement officers.

A forensic medical examination revealed closed traumatic brain and chest injuries in the deceased, hemorrhages under the meninges, as well as extensive hemorrhages in the lung tissues, intercostal muscles, and subcutaneously.

In court, Q.J. stated that he had no intention of killing his daughter, but merely "wanted to discipline her."

The Koson District Court on Criminal Cases found Q.J. guilty of committing the crime of intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm provided for under paragraph "d" of Part 3 of Article 104 of the Criminal Code, and sentenced him to 5 years of imprisonment.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

In Bukhara, a tutor who sexually harassed a female student was jailed for 3 daysIn Bukhara, a tutor who sexually harassed a female student was jailed for 3 daysToday, 06:47"Viners are 'halving the bread' of comedians" — Avaz Okhun's response"Viners are 'halving the bread' of comedians" — Avaz Okhun's responseToday, 01:04Hidden Warehouse: Illicit drug trafficking exposed in the Fergana ValleyHidden Warehouse: Illicit drug trafficking exposed in the Fergana ValleyYesterday, 15:52Details of the SSS special operation conducted in three regions of Uzbekistan (video)Details of the SSS special operation conducted in three regions of Uzbekistan (video)Yesterday, 15:45Shark farm in the basement: A Fergana resident was found keeping sharks (video)Shark farm in the basement: A Fergana resident was found keeping sharks (video)Yesterday, 15:28Emergency on Glinka Street: Hokimiyat issues an official statement regarding gas leakEmergency on Glinka Street: Hokimiyat issues an official statement regarding gas leakYesterday, 14:51
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Abduqodir Husanov suffers a heavy loss
Abduqodir Husanov suffers a heavy loss
Bride and groom who visited a cemetery on their wedding day moved many people
Bride and groom who visited a cemetery on their wedding day moved many people
Uzbek Seller Who Sold a Drink to a Korean Tourist for 90,000 Soums Featured on Korean Television
Uzbek Seller Who Sold a Drink to a Korean Tourist for 90,000 Soums Featured on Korean Television
Did you mistakenly transfer money to someone else's card? A simple way to get it back
Did you mistakenly transfer money to someone else's card? A simple way to get it back
A Kashkadarya artisan is creating works of art from ordinary iron
A Kashkadarya artisan is creating works of art from ordinary iron
Man Learns After 8 Years That His Wife Is Genetically Male
Man Learns After 8 Years That His Wife Is Genetically Male
A new system is being launched for families with children under 3 years of age
A new system is being launched for families with children under 3 years of age
“I went into shock when I found out it was quintuplets”: A rare birth in Andijan
“I went into shock when I found out it was quintuplets”: A rare birth in Andijan