USA Sells $5 Billion in Precision-Guided Bombs to Saudi Arabia

·37·World
USA Sells $5 Billion in Precision-Guided Bombs to Saudi Arabia

The US State Department has officially approved a major deal to supply Saudi Arabia with long-range precision-guided JDAM-ER aerial bombs and related advanced military equipment. According to information published on the department's website, this massive military package, valued at nearly $5 billion, is aimed at strengthening the balance of power in the Middle East and elevating Riyadh's air strike capabilities to an unprecedented level.

Over 10,000 aerial bombs: Details of Riyadh's order

Formulated at the request of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, this military package is stunning experts with its scale:

  • $5 billion strategic contract: The US foreign policy department has officially approved the decision to sell the most advanced aerial weapons and guidance modules to Riyadh;

  • 5,004 units of 227-kilogram aerial bombs: Nearly half of the ordered arsenal consists of high-precision munitions weighing 227 kg;

  • 5,000 units of 907-kilogram heavy bombs: At the same time, 5,000 heavy-caliber aerial bombs weighing 907 kg, designed to destroy enemy fortifications and underground bunkers, along with their guidance systems, will be delivered;

  • Additional military support: The contract also includes logistics, technical support, and special systems for adapting fighter aircraft.

The dangerous power of the JDAM-ER system: From conventional bomb to 'smart weapon'

The JDAM-ER (Joint Direct Attack Munition — Extended Range) technology is one of the most dangerous tools in modern air warfare:

  • 'Smart' guidance system: This kit transforms conventional, free-fall bombs into highly accurate guided strike weapons equipped with GPS and inertial navigation systems;

  • Extended Range (ER): Thanks to special folding wings attached to the bomb, it can glide for over 70-80 kilometers after being released from an aircraft. This allows Saudi jets to strike without entering the opponent's air defense zone;

  • Impact of Middle East tensions: At a time when confrontation with Iran and the threat from Houthi rebels in the Red Sea persist, Saudi Arabia is equipping its military aviation with one of the most powerful arsenals in the region.

Do you think Saudi Arabia's $5 billion purchase of precision-guided bombs from the US will help maintain stability and security in the Middle East, or will it further fuel a new arms race in the region? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

Saudi ArabiaUSAMilitary DealJDAMMiddle East
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Trump speaks openly about military conflict with Iran and control of the Strait of HormuzTrump speaks openly about military conflict with Iran and control of the Strait of HormuzToday, 19:25Raids Shaking the Elite: NABU Launches Investigation into Prosecutor General and DeputyRaids Shaking the Elite: NABU Launches Investigation into Prosecutor General and DeputyToday, 18:33Unexpected silence: Ukrainian troops ordered to observe a 3-day ceasefireUnexpected silence: Ukrainian troops ordered to observe a 3-day ceasefireToday, 18:27Why could the jury not reach a verdict in the case of Lindsay Clancy, who killed her 3 children?Why could the jury not reach a verdict in the case of Lindsay Clancy, who killed her 3 children?Today, 18:13Over 11,000 Piercings: How Elaine Davidson Set a RecordOver 11,000 Piercings: How Elaine Davidson Set a RecordToday, 18:12Former Russian Minister of Communications Accused of Creating the Famous Finiko Financial PyramidFormer Russian Minister of Communications Accused of Creating the Famous Finiko Financial PyramidToday, 18:04
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
Ronaldo’s “Wedding” Shook Madeira: Fans Were Mistaken
Ronaldo’s “Wedding” Shook Madeira: Fans Were Mistaken
Ronaldo’s Wedding of the Century: Venue and Ceremony Details
Ronaldo’s Wedding of the Century: Venue and Ceremony Details
Giant Boa Climbed an Electric Pole and Died From Electrocution
Giant Boa Climbed an Electric Pole and Died From Electrocution
Joyful Game of Mud-Covered Village Children Conquers Social Media
Joyful Game of Mud-Covered Village Children Conquers Social Media
2.71-Meter Hair: Woman Known for Hair Longer Than Her Height Once Again in the Spotlight
2.71-Meter Hair: Woman Known for Hair Longer Than Her Height Once Again in the Spotlight
More than 91,000 rubber ducks released into the Chicago River
More than 91,000 rubber ducks released into the Chicago River
Young Doctor Resigns on First Day at Private Hospital
Young Doctor Resigns on First Day at Private Hospital