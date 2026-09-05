USA Sells $5 Billion in Precision-Guided Bombs to Saudi Arabia

The US State Department has officially approved a major deal to supply Saudi Arabia with long-range precision-guided JDAM-ER aerial bombs and related advanced military equipment. According to information published on the department's website, this massive military package, valued at nearly $5 billion, is aimed at strengthening the balance of power in the Middle East and elevating Riyadh's air strike capabilities to an unprecedented level.

Over 10,000 aerial bombs: Details of Riyadh's order

Formulated at the request of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, this military package is stunning experts with its scale:

$5 billion strategic contract: The US foreign policy department has officially approved the decision to sell the most advanced aerial weapons and guidance modules to Riyadh;

5,004 units of 227-kilogram aerial bombs: Nearly half of the ordered arsenal consists of high-precision munitions weighing 227 kg;

5,000 units of 907-kilogram heavy bombs: At the same time, 5,000 heavy-caliber aerial bombs weighing 907 kg, designed to destroy enemy fortifications and underground bunkers, along with their guidance systems, will be delivered;

Additional military support: The contract also includes logistics, technical support, and special systems for adapting fighter aircraft.

The dangerous power of the JDAM-ER system: From conventional bomb to 'smart weapon'

The JDAM-ER (Joint Direct Attack Munition — Extended Range) technology is one of the most dangerous tools in modern air warfare:

'Smart' guidance system: This kit transforms conventional, free-fall bombs into highly accurate guided strike weapons equipped with GPS and inertial navigation systems;

Extended Range (ER): Thanks to special folding wings attached to the bomb, it can glide for over 70-80 kilometers after being released from an aircraft. This allows Saudi jets to strike without entering the opponent's air defense zone;

Impact of Middle East tensions: At a time when confrontation with Iran and the threat from Houthi rebels in the Red Sea persist, Saudi Arabia is equipping its military aviation with one of the most powerful arsenals in the region.

Do you think Saudi Arabia's $5 billion purchase of precision-guided bombs from the US will help maintain stability and security in the Middle East, or will it further fuel a new arms race in the region? Leave your thoughts in the comments!