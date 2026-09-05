Oxford students converse in Uzbek in Uzbekistan (video)

A conversation in an ordinary shop in Uzbekistan has gained attention on social networks. This is because the speakers include foreign students studying at Oxford University, and they are freely communicating in the Uzbek language.

The footage shows the students conversing in a shop selling national fabrics and garments. Their use of the Uzbek language demonstrates a growing interest in Uzbekistan and their focus on learning the language.

Oxford students in Uzbekistan

As it turned out, they arrived in Uzbekistan within the framework of the Uzbek studies program launched at Oxford University on the initiative of Saida Mirziyoyeva.

The students are participating in a one-month summer school in the country. The program provides an opportunity not only to learn the Uzbek language, but also to get closely acquainted with the history, culture, and daily life of Uzbekistan.

The fact that foreign students are freely communicating in Uzbek in Uzbekistan is a notable circumstance showing the growing international interest in the language.

Conversation at a national fabric shop

In the video footage, the students are standing in a shop filled with Uzbek national fabrics and clothing. They familiarized themselves with the local environment and used the Uzbek language during the conversation.

Such casual conversations show that learning a language is important not only through theoretical classes, but also for applying it in real life.

Interest in learning Uzbek abroad

The establishment of the Uzbek studies program at Oxford creates new opportunities for studying the Uzbek language and the culture of Uzbekistan in an international academic environment.

As part of the summer school, students have the opportunity to come to Uzbekistan and use the language directly in its natural environment.

This helps to put into practice the words learned from books and in classrooms in bazaars, shops, streets, and various everyday situations.

What do these frames show?

At first glance, Oxford students communicating in Uzbek in Uzbekistan might seem like an ordinary situation. However, behind it lies a process aimed at promoting language, culture, and education at the international level.

An Uzbek studies program has been launched at Oxford;

Students have come to Uzbekistan for a one-month summer school;

They are using the Uzbek language in a real environment;

They are getting acquainted with the country's culture and daily life.

Most remarkably, the students learning the Uzbek language are applying it in practice right here in Uzbekistan. This simple conversation in the shop demonstrated one of the most impactful forms of language learning.