“Governor grandpa, please help me get married!”: The governor took on a young man's wedding expenses

·34·Society
“Governor grandpa, please help me get married!”: The governor took on a young man's wedding expenses

During the regular reception held by Tashkent region governor Zoyir Mirzayev with citizens, a heartfelt incident caught everyone's attention and sparked lively discussions on social media. A young man, who is single-handedly supporting his mother and sister in difficult family conditions, directly appealed to the regional leader, stating that he intends to start a family but cannot afford the wedding expenses. Unexpectedly, the governor said, "Accepted!" and immediately instructed the responsible officials to begin wedding preparations.

"My mother and sister are in my care": A young man's life appeal

During the face-to-face conversation at the citizens' reception, the young man stated his problem openly and without hesitation:

  • Family burden and responsibility: The applicant noted that he is the sole breadwinner in the family, and since his elderly mother and sister are in his care, his earnings do not stretch beyond daily living expenses;

  • Dream of starting a family: Expressing his desire to marry and start a new life, but noting that the heavy expenses required for a wedding have been troubling him for a long time, he asked the regional leader for practical assistance;

  • A sincere and courageous step: Despite the formal atmosphere of the reception, the young man's direct appeal aroused sympathy and interest among those gathered.

"Sit down and write the list": Zoyir Mirzayev's expenses counted on his fingers

Hearing the appeal, the regional leader agreed to help without any hesitation and listed all the wedding preparations:

  • "What help should I provide right now? Let me help you get married": Sitting behind the desk, the regional governor counted the necessary products and expenses one by one on his fingers;

  • Bride's expenses and trousseau: "Is there a list? Sit down and write. What is needed for the wedding? Here: oil, rice, sheep, the bride's expenses, the clothes to be sent to that side, rental... Write down everything that is needed, we will cover the wedding expenses," the governor said;

  • "Include the karnay-surnay too!": Zoyir Mirzayev specifically emphasized that national instruments should not be left out so that the wedding would be festive and fully compliant with Uzbek traditions.

Task for the deputy: Wedding preparations began

The governor ordered the responsible official present at the reception to formalize the matter without delay:

  • Strict task for the youth deputy: Addressing Otabek Sultanbekov, the deputy governor of the region for youth policy, Zoyir Mirzayev instructed: "Well, Sultanbekov! Prepare an official letter for the wedding. He wants to get married. Let him write down whatever is needed for the wedding, and let us provide it all";

  • An example of supporting youth: This decision is assessed not only as easing the heavy burden of one family, but also as a strong encouragement for young people in difficult circumstances to find their place in life.

How do you evaluate this prompt and humane assistance shown by Tashkent region governor Zoyir Mirzayev to the young man? Is it right for the state or local hokimiyats to assist with the wedding expenses of needy youth and breadwinners, or should excessive wedding luxuries be reduced? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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