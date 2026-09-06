Where does Princess Haya bint al-Hussein, who fled from the Sheikh of Dubai, live now?

·1·World
Where does Princess Haya bint al-Hussein, who fled from the Sheikh of Dubai, live now?

Usually, the word 'princess' brings to mind luxury, wealth, and a prosperous life. We especially imagine her living a happy life with her beloved prince. However, the fate of Princess Haya bint al-Hussein, who fled from the ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is quite different from such perceptions. The reasons for her escape and how her life has unfolded since then spark curiosity in many.

Haya became widely known to the public following the controversy surrounding her escape from the Dubai Sheikh. Even before her marriage, she led a very active life. The princess graduated from Oxford, learned several languages, and was the first Arab woman to participate in equestrian sports at the Olympic Games. It was at one of these competitions that she met her future husband, Sheikh Mohammed of Dubai.

They married shortly after. However, their relationship within the marriage became fraught with various disagreements over time. Because Haya was raised according to Western traditions, much like the current Queen Rania of Jordan, she wanted to continue her active public life. But the Sheikh's family was against this.

After that, Haya was mainly involved in charity work and social projects. However, her public activity further intensified the disagreements between the couple.

In front of the UN flag'ruza qilayotgan malika Haya bint al-Husayn.

As a result, in 2019, the princess left Dubai with her 11-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son. Some sources have even claimed that she took 35 million euros from the royal family.

Haya initially headed to Germany. Sheikh Mohammed appealed to a German court to have her returned and demanded custody of the children. However, Germany firmly rejected this request.

Later, the princess Great Britainmoved to. It is said that Haya is currently living a quiet life in London, far from the public eye, with her 18-year-old daughter and 13-year-old son.

Thus, Princess Haya, once a member of the Dubai royal family, has chosen to live away from a scandalous life today. Her fate remains one of those events showing that life behind royal palaces is not always about luxury and tranquility.

Princess HayaDubaiSheikh MohammedRoyal FamilyLondon
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