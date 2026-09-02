A film depicting Islam Karimov's childhood years has been released (video)

Today, September 2, marks the anniversary of the passing of Islam Karimov, the First President of the Republic of Uzbekistan. In this regard, a film recounting the early period of his life — his childhood and adolescence — is once again in the spotlight.

The film offers a glimpse into Islam Karimov's life before his subsequent activities as a head of state. Through scenes related to his childhood and adolescence, viewers are given an impression of the early stages of this historical figure's life path.

When and where was Islam Karimov born?

Islam Karimov was born on January 30, 1938, in the city of Samarkand.

His life later became closely intertwined with the history of Uzbekistan. Following the country's independence, Islam Karimov served as the state's first leader.

Although numerous materials have been produced about his personality and political career, his childhood and adolescence are also considered one of the important periods in understanding his life journey.

What makes the film interesting?

The main aspect of the film about his childhood is that it shows viewers Islam Karimov's life long before his activities as a head of state.

Through the film, one can get an idea about:

his childhood years;

his adolescence;

the environment in which he was born and grew up;

the early stages of his life.

haqida tasavvur olish mumkin.

In understanding the life path of figures who have left a major mark in history, their childhood and youth also hold special significance.

The date of September 2 in Islam Karimov's life

Islam Karimov passed away on September 2, 2016, in the city of Tashkent.

Therefore, September 2 is remembered as one of the important dates associated with his name in the history of Uzbekistan.

Films and documentary materials dedicated to his life provide an opportunity to form an impression of the historical period, the individual's life path, and their activities.

Interest in his life remains even as years pass

The film dedicated to Islam Karimov's childhood and adolescence is gaining renewed relevance in connection with today's date.

Born in Samarkand in 1938, Islam Karimov passed away in Tashkent in 2016. His life journey remains connected with the most important periods in the history of independent Uzbekistan.

The following film is notable for focusing on Islam Karimov's childhood and adolescent years rather than his activities as a head of state.