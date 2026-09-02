A film depicting Islam Karimov's childhood years has been released (video)

·41·Society
A film depicting Islam Karimov's childhood years has been released (video)

Today, September 2, marks the anniversary of the passing of Islam Karimov, the First President of the Republic of Uzbekistan. In this regard, a film recounting the early period of his life — his childhood and adolescence — is once again in the spotlight.

The film offers a glimpse into Islam Karimov's life before his subsequent activities as a head of state. Through scenes related to his childhood and adolescence, viewers are given an impression of the early stages of this historical figure's life path.

When and where was Islam Karimov born?

Islam Karimov was born on January 30, 1938, in the city of Samarkand.

His life later became closely intertwined with the history of Uzbekistan. Following the country's independence, Islam Karimov served as the state's first leader.

Although numerous materials have been produced about his personality and political career, his childhood and adolescence are also considered one of the important periods in understanding his life journey.

What makes the film interesting?

The main aspect of the film about his childhood is that it shows viewers Islam Karimov's life long before his activities as a head of state.

Through the film, one can get an idea about:

  • his childhood years;

  • his adolescence;

  • the environment in which he was born and grew up;

  • the early stages of his life.

haqida tasavvur olish mumkin.

In understanding the life path of figures who have left a major mark in history, their childhood and youth also hold special significance.

The date of September 2 in Islam Karimov's life

Islam Karimov passed away on September 2, 2016, in the city of Tashkent.

Therefore, September 2 is remembered as one of the important dates associated with his name in the history of Uzbekistan.

Films and documentary materials dedicated to his life provide an opportunity to form an impression of the historical period, the individual's life path, and their activities.

Interest in his life remains even as years pass

The film dedicated to Islam Karimov's childhood and adolescence is gaining renewed relevance in connection with today's date.

Born in Samarkand in 1938, Islam Karimov passed away in Tashkent in 2016. His life journey remains connected with the most important periods in the history of independent Uzbekistan.

The following film is notable for focusing on Islam Karimov's childhood and adolescent years rather than his activities as a head of state.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Oxford students arrive in Uzbekistan: they are learning the Uzbek language...Oxford students arrive in Uzbekistan: they are learning the Uzbek language...Yesterday, 19:09«I will send your videos to your husband»: Extortionists blackmailing a woman detained«I will send your videos to your husband»: Extortionists blackmailing a woman detainedYesterday, 15:04Criminal case initiated over the beating of a man with disabilities in ChiroqchiCriminal case initiated over the beating of a man with disabilities in ChiroqchiYesterday, 09:26Saida Mirziyoyeva congratulates our people on Independence Day!Saida Mirziyoyeva congratulates our people on Independence Day!Yesterday, 08:15Holiday gift from the President: 852 convicts pardonedHoliday gift from the President: 852 convicts pardoned31.08, 16:09Did you mistakenly transfer money to someone else's card? A simple way to get it backDid you mistakenly transfer money to someone else's card? A simple way to get it back30.08, 22:16
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Abduqodir Husanov suffers a heavy loss
Abduqodir Husanov suffers a heavy loss
Bride and groom who visited a cemetery on their wedding day moved many people
Bride and groom who visited a cemetery on their wedding day moved many people
Uzbek Seller Who Sold a Drink to a Korean Tourist for 90,000 Soums Featured on Korean Television
Uzbek Seller Who Sold a Drink to a Korean Tourist for 90,000 Soums Featured on Korean Television
A Kashkadarya artisan is creating works of art from ordinary iron
A Kashkadarya artisan is creating works of art from ordinary iron
Did you mistakenly transfer money to someone else's card? A simple way to get it back
Did you mistakenly transfer money to someone else's card? A simple way to get it back
Man Learns After 8 Years That His Wife Is Genetically Male
Man Learns After 8 Years That His Wife Is Genetically Male
The 21-year-old blogger’s final journey ended in tragedy
The 21-year-old blogger’s final journey ended in tragedy
“I went into shock when I found out it was quintuplets”: A rare birth in Andijan
“I went into shock when I found out it was quintuplets”: A rare birth in Andijan