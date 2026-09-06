Father and two sons drown in Charvak reservoir

On September 2, a father and his two sons drowned in the Charvak reservoir in Tashkent region. The incident occurred in the reservoir located in the territory of the "Burchmulla" neighborhood citizens' assembly in Bostanliq district. This was reported by the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

According to the reports, 3 citizens, a father and his two sons, went out onto the water on a boat for a ride. They drowned in an area where swimming was permitted, and entered the water without life jackets.

After the report of the incident was received, Ministry of Emergency Situations divers and rescuers arrived at the scene. Currently, they are conducting underwater search operations within a radius of 2–2.5 kilometers. Necessary forces and equipment have been involved in the search.

Rescuers stated that the width of the lake and the depth of the reservoir complicate the search operations. The situation is under the complete control of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations reminded that such incidents have been recorded before. In particular, during the search for passengers of a bus that crashed and drowned in a river in Namangan region in 2004, divers also found the body of another citizen.