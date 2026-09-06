Now you can't simply close an appeal: A revolutionary opportunity for citizens

In Uzbekistan, a decisive digital barrier has been established against the superficial approach of state agencies and responsible officials to public appeals, dry reporting of the "reviewed" type, and bureaucracy. In cooperation with the President's People's Reception Office and the Ministry of Digital Technologies, a direct feedback service via SMS notification has been officially launched. The new mechanism empowers citizens to track the fate of their applications in real-time, evaluate the state agency's response, and force the reconsideration of unsatisfactory answers with a single button.

Citizen oversight of officials: "I agree" or "I have objections"

The updated system fundamentally changes the accountability of civil servants:

The citizen evaluates the execution themselves: A response sent by a state body is no longer automatically considered "fulfilled" — the applicant selects the "I agree" mark only if they are satisfied with the answer;

Right to force re-execution: If the problem has not been resolved on the ground or if officials have limited themselves to empty promises on paper, the citizen clicks the "I have objections" button and the appeal is immediately returned for execution;

Personal account and SMS notification: Every update regarding the review process of the appeal and the officials appointed as responsible is continuously notified via the personal account on the pm.gov.uz portal and an SMS to the phone.

5-step monitoring algorithm: How is the fate of an appeal tracked?

Using the system has been made as simplified as possible for the population:

Step 1: Access the system via the link in the SMS notification received on the mobile phone;

Step 2: Track which agency and at what stage the appeal is currently at;

Step 3: Receive the official response letter prepared by the responsible organization;

Step 4: Thoroughly review the provided response and the practical solution to the problem;

Step 5: Express consent based on the outcome or record objections until the problem is completely eliminated.

Accountability in the digital age: Putting an end to formal responses

This system makes public opinion the main criterion in the activity of the state apparatus:

Putting an end to eyewash: The practice of organizations simply "closing" appeals just to beat deadlines will be halted;

Official accountability: Every appeal for which citizen consent has not been obtained will be in the spotlight of higher supervisory bodies, exposing systemic shortcomings.

In your opinion, can the launch of SMS feedback and the "I have objections" button completely eliminate formalism and bureaucracy in local organizations? Was your most recent appeal resolved positively? Leave your thoughts and experiences in the comments!