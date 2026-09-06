In Navoi, a scammer who robbed families using funeral announcements was exposed

In the Karmana district of Navoi region, the criminal deeds of a 24-year-old individual who crossed the boundaries of humanity and conscience, attempting to make money by exploiting people's severe grief and mourning, were exposed. By monitoring funeral and condolence announcements on social networks, he fabricated fake debts in the names of the deceased and extorted money from their relatives. This disgusting fraudulent scheme was reviewed in court, and an appropriate criminal penalty was imposed on the guilty party.

Condolence channels and fake debts: How did the dishonest scheme work?

According to the details of the criminal case, the young man devised a careful plan to acquire illegal wealth the easy way:

Regular monitoring on Telegram: The 24-year-old regularly monitored a local Telegram channel in Karmana district where funeral and condolence news were published;

Tracking down family members: He identified the identities, addresses, and contact details of the deceased citizens' relatives and contacted them directly;

The lie that "the deceased owed a debt": Taking advantage of family members experiencing the weight of mourning, he claimed that the deceased had borrowed a certain amount of money during their lifetime and demanded that the funds be returned immediately.

The gullibility of the mourning family and extortion of money

The psychological state of the grieving relatives played into the scammer's hands:

Money paid for the false claim: One of the victims, wishing that the soul of the deceased would rest in peace and not leave as a debtor, believed the young man's fabricated stories and handed over the requested funds with their own hands without any documentation;

Exposure of the truth: Soon after, when it was revealed that the young man had no financial connection to the deceased and that all his words were fake, a criminal case was initiated by law enforcement agencies.

Court verdict: Correctional labor and a 20 percent deduction from salary

This case was fully reviewed at the court session and given a legal assessment:

Fraud conviction: The court found the 24-year-old completely guilty of committing the crime of fraud;

Assigned penalty measure: He was sentenced to 2.5 years of correctional labor with a 20 percent deduction of his salary in favor of the state revenue.

In your opinion, is 2.5 years of correctional labor a sufficient punishment for such unscrupulousness committed by exploiting the names of the deceased and the mourning of families, or should stricter measures be established in the legislation for such types of fraud? What should be done to avoid being deceived by those who come demanding fake debts when a loved one passes away? Leave your thoughts in the comments!