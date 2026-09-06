Trump says Putin has no plans to attack NATO (video)

US President Donald Trump stated that he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin has no intention of attacking NATO territory. This statement follows a serious incident in Germany involving a drone equipped with an explosive device.

A journalist asked Trump if the drone found at a German airport should be considered an attack on NATO territory. The President emphasized that he communicates with Putin and knows him well.

What did Trump say to the journalist's question?

Trump emphasized that he has communicated with Putin and does not believe the Russian leader has any intention of attacking NATO.

“I talk to him. I know him very well. Putin does not want to attack NATO territory,” Trump said.

Thus, the US President indicated that, despite the incident in Germany, he assesses the risk of a direct military attack by Moscow against NATO countries as low.

What was the drone incident in Germany?

The incident occurred at Leipzig/Halle Airport. In August, the German government announced that a drone equipped with explosives and a detonator had been discovered in the airport's security zone near Ukrainian cargo planes.

On September 1, the German government stated that it holds Russia responsible for this incident. Berlin linked it to Russia's hybrid activities.

However, Moscow denied these accusations. The Russian side stated that Germany had not provided evidence.

Why is Trump's statement important?

Because the incident occurred on the territory of NATO member Germany, it caused serious concerns regarding European security.

At the same time, the US Ambassador to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, assessed the incident in Germany in the context of hybrid threats against alliance countries and stated that a firm approach to such actions is necessary.

Germany announced a series of measures against Russia following the incident. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte also expressed his support for Germany.

What are the positions of the parties?

Party Position Donald Trump Believes Putin does not want to attack NATO territory Germany Holds Russia responsible for the airport drone incident Russia Germany's denies the accusations NATO Stated it will counter threats against member states

The main question remains open

While Trump's statement is politically significant, debates over the drone incident in Germany continue.

The US President's position is based on the belief that Putin is not planning to attack NATO. Germany and some NATO representatives view such incidents on European territory as a serious security problem.

Therefore, the biggest question in the current situation is what the evidence regarding the connection between the incident in Germany and Moscow will be, and what the results of further investigations will show. Moscow, for its part, continues to deny the accusations.