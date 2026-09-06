Apple halved the price of the Polishing Cloth, but quality has declined

·22·Technology
Apple halved the price of the Polishing Cloth, but quality has declined

Apple has unexpectedly halved the price of its popular Polishing Cloth designed for cleaning screens. However, according to ixbt.com, the price drop is actually due to a significant decline in product quality. This is reported by Ixbt.com news.

As a reminder, this cloth was initially criticized by many for its $20 price tag. Most tech enthusiasts considered the company's high pricing for a simple cleaning cloth to be incomprehensible.

Differences in quality and weight

It has been revealed that the new version of the cleaning cloth costs $10. Nevertheless, the author of the Snazzy Labs channel tested the product and found that it differs fundamentally from the original version. Macro photos clearly show that the fabric structure is completely different.

According to the test results, the new cloth weighs only 7 grams. For comparison, the original version of the cloth weighed 12 grams.

Practical shortcomings

The changes in weight and structure have also negatively affected the product's primary function. It turns out that the new cleaning cloth cannot remove dirt and smudges from displays as effectively as before.

Furthermore, unlike the previous version, it lacks hydrophobic or water-repellent properties. This makes the process of cleaning glass surfaces significantly more difficult.

Experts believe that Apple did not actually lower the price, but rather began selling a completely different and lower-quality product under the old name. As a result, users are getting a lower-quality accessory for a cheaper price.

ApplePolishing ClothTechnologyGadgetsNews
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Abror Shuhratov
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