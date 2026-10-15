In Tashkent, individuals posing as landscaping workers and demanding money from citizens have been identified

·52·Society
In Tashkent, individuals posing as landscaping workers and demanding money from citizens have been identified

Reports have circulated that certain individuals in the Almazar district of Tashkent are posing as landscaping service workers and demanding money from citizens.

Citizens are advised to remain vigilant in such situations and to ask individuals claiming to be service workers to show their work ID or identity document.

Furthermore, citizens who encounter suspicious situations can contact the relevant authorities and report the situation.

No detailed official comments have been provided regarding this situation yet. Clarity may be brought to the situation as additional information is published.

TashkentAlmazar districtlandscaping servicedemanding money from citizens
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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