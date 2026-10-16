16-year-old girl found hanged in her home in Almazar district

A 16-year-old girl was found dead inside a residence in the Almazar district of Tashkent. An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

This was reported by Hayot Shamsutdinov, the press secretary of the General Prosecutor's Office.

According to him, based on a report received via the "112" emergency number on October 12, 2026, at 18:12, it was discovered that M.R., born on August 17, 2010, had died in a house located on Chukursay Street, "Ibrohim Ota" neighborhood, Almazar district, Tashkent.

According to preliminary information, the girl's younger brother entered the apartment through the balcony because the front door was locked and found his sister hanging. Emergency medical personnel who arrived at the scene recorded her death.

Currently, investigations are being conducted to determine all the details of the incident.