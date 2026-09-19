In Kashkadarya, two men bought horses and livestock on credit, causing billions of soms in damage

It was revealed that in Kashkadarya region, two men took horses and other livestock from citizens with the promise of paying later, and sold them to other parties. A criminal case regarding this incident was reviewed in court.

According to court documents, the men had formed a criminal plan in advance, taking citizens' livestock on credit and subsequently selling them.

In particular, four horses were acquired from a resident of Kitab district for 103 million soms. Of this amount, 6 million soms were paid, and the remaining 97 million soms were promised to be paid later. However, the agreed-upon sum was not paid.

In a similar manner, a total of 14 horses and other livestock were taken from other citizens and later sold.

The fraud cases were not limited to livestock alone. The court document notes that one of the defendants took a car valued at 230 million soms under the promise of temporary use and subsequent return. However, he gave the car to another person as collateral for the unpaid debt on four horses.

Additionally, an excavator valued at 38,000 dollars was taken from a citizen in Jizzakh region, and its payment was not made.

The verdict noted that the episodes caused a total of 1 billion 195 million soms in material damage to citizens. Prior to the trial, the main part of the damage was compensated.

At the end of the trial, the two men were found guilty of committing fraud. One of them was sentenced to a restriction of liberty for 1 year, 18 months and 3 days, and the other to 1 year, 2 months and 27 days.