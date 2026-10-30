Charge your devices: Power to be cut for 6 hours in 8 districts of Tashkent today

Attention residents and organizations of Tashkent: today, October 30, electricity supply will be temporarily suspended in certain neighborhoods and streets across eight major districts of the capital.

In order to ensure high-quality preparation of power grids for the autumn-winter season and to carry out necessary scheduled maintenance work, electricity will be cut off from 10:00 to 16:00 (a total of 6 hours).

List of areas and neighborhoods affected by power outages

Due to scheduled maintenance work, temporary restrictions will be introduced in the following districts and neighborhoods:

Bektemir district: Abay, Sohil, Chashma, Nurli Yul, and Musaffo neighborhoods;

Olmazor district: Sebzor, Yangi Sebzor, Ahil, and Umid neighborhoods;

Yakkasaroy district: Meros neighborhood;

Mirzo Ulugbek district: Katta Qorasuv neighborhood;

Shayxontohur district: Ibn Sino neighborhood;

Uchtepa district: Chamanzor neighborhood;

Chilonzor district: Chilonzor neighborhood;

Yashnobod district: Chinor neighborhood.

Recommendations and warnings for consumers

To minimize inconvenience to the public during the scheduled outage, the following measures are recommended:

Charging devices: Fully charge smartphones, laptops, power banks, and other essential battery-powered devices in advance;

Household appliance safety: Unplug sensitive household appliances to prevent the risk of power surges when electricity is restored to the grid;

Restoration: If maintenance and repair work in these neighborhoods is completed ahead of schedule, power supply may be restored before 16:00.

It is noted that these temporary inconveniences are aimed at ensuring the stability of the grids and preventing future emergency situations.