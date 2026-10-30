Charge your devices: Power to be cut for 6 hours in 8 districts of Tashkent today

·0·Society
Charge your devices: Power to be cut for 6 hours in 8 districts of Tashkent today

Attention residents and organizations of Tashkent: today, October 30, electricity supply will be temporarily suspended in certain neighborhoods and streets across eight major districts of the capital.

In order to ensure high-quality preparation of power grids for the autumn-winter season and to carry out necessary scheduled maintenance work, electricity will be cut off from 10:00 to 16:00 (a total of 6 hours).

List of areas and neighborhoods affected by power outages

Due to scheduled maintenance work, temporary restrictions will be introduced in the following districts and neighborhoods:

  • Bektemir district: Abay, Sohil, Chashma, Nurli Yul, and Musaffo neighborhoods;

  • Olmazor district: Sebzor, Yangi Sebzor, Ahil, and Umid neighborhoods;

  • Yakkasaroy district: Meros neighborhood;

  • Mirzo Ulugbek district: Katta Qorasuv neighborhood;

  • Shayxontohur district: Ibn Sino neighborhood;

  • Uchtepa district: Chamanzor neighborhood;

  • Chilonzor district: Chilonzor neighborhood;

  • Yashnobod district: Chinor neighborhood.

Recommendations and warnings for consumers

To minimize inconvenience to the public during the scheduled outage, the following measures are recommended:

  • Charging devices: Fully charge smartphones, laptops, power banks, and other essential battery-powered devices in advance;

  • Household appliance safety: Unplug sensitive household appliances to prevent the risk of power surges when electricity is restored to the grid;

  • Restoration: If maintenance and repair work in these neighborhoods is completed ahead of schedule, power supply may be restored before 16:00.

It is noted that these temporary inconveniences are aimed at ensuring the stability of the grids and preventing future emergency situations.

Tashkent power supplyElectricity outageRegional power grids
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

MIB recovers 89.4 billion soums in favor of Regional Electric Networks JSC in SamarkandMIB recovers 89.4 billion soums in favor of Regional Electric Networks JSC in Samarkand28 October 19:37Sardor Isaqulov appointed head of "Hududiy elektr tarmoqlari" JSCSardor Isaqulov appointed head of "Hududiy elektr tarmoqlari" JSC28 July 12:22Natural gas to be cut off in two districts of Tashkent on September 24Natural gas to be cut off in two districts of Tashkent on September 2424 September 07:00Hot water supply to be temporarily suspended in 3 districts of TashkentHot water supply to be temporarily suspended in 3 districts of Tashkent7 September 14:04Munisa Rizayeva Sees Tashkent Skyline: “Are We in Dubai?” (video)Munisa Rizayeva Sees Tashkent Skyline: “Are We in Dubai?” (video)16 August 12:14Drinking water to be cut off for 24 hours: Major complexes and streets in Yunusabad to be left without waterDrinking water to be cut off for 24 hours: Major complexes and streets in Yunusabad to be left without water14 September 07:54
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Did MrBeast leave Uzbekistan after the incident in Samarkand?
Did MrBeast leave Uzbekistan after the incident in Samarkand?
11th-grade student from Surkhandarya receives admission offers from 7 US universities simultaneously
11th-grade student from Surkhandarya receives admission offers from 7 US universities simultaneously
Why do snakes come to the yard and what attracts them?
Why do snakes come to the yard and what attracts them?
Museum-reserve director punished following banquet at Khudoyarkhan Palace
Museum-reserve director punished following banquet at Khudoyarkhan Palace
Internal Affairs Department official makes important statement regarding MrBeast, famous blogger's trip cancelled
Internal Affairs Department official makes important statement regarding MrBeast, famous blogger's trip cancelled
A Sincere Dialogue Between the President and a TV Host: You don't let anyone sleep, why are you sitting quietly?
A Sincere Dialogue Between the President and a TV Host: You don't let anyone sleep, why are you sitting quietly?
Other child taken away from mother who beat 3-year-old girl to death
Other child taken away from mother who beat 3-year-old girl to death
15-year-old girl put on wanted list in Khorezm found in Tashkent
15-year-old girl put on wanted list in Khorezm found in Tashkent