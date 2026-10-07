Man living with minor girl in Tashkent suspected of violence

Information was reported that a man who had been living with a minor girl in a religious marriage in the Olmazor district of Tashkent city used violence against her and inflicted bodily injuries. This was reported by the Tashkent city department of the National Agency for Social Protection.

It was revealed that N.M. entered into a religious marriage with Ch.B. on August 28, 2025, and has been living with her since that day.

According to preliminary information, Ch.B. used force against the minor N.M. to satisfy his sexual needs and inflicted bodily injuries on the girl.

Currently, pre-investigation checks are being conducted by the Olmazor district Internal Affairs Department regarding this incident. Therefore, all details of the event and its legal assessment are not yet known.

On October 5, employees of the Olmazor district "Inson" social services center and the district Internal Affairs Department held a conversation with the minor N.M. and her paternal aunt N.N.

Necessary measures are currently being taken to protect the rights and legitimate interests of the girl, ensure her safety, and stabilize her psychological state.

Additionally, a protection order has been issued for N.M. in order to prevent future cases of pressure and violence.