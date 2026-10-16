Smartphone addiction: An important social issue that has stirred network users

·3·Society
Smartphone addiction: An important social issue that has stirred network users

Philosophical caricatures reflecting one of the biggest problems of modern humanity — gadget addiction and distancing from reading books — are sparking heated discussions on social networks.

The images use sharp contrasts to reveal how school-aged children choose two different paths and how this choice affects their future.

First path: The book — a gateway to a bright future and noble professions

The upper part of the picture depicts the fate of young people striving for knowledge, stepping from a school desk toward the door of a book:

  • Personal development: Students entering the pages of a huge open book emerge from it as successful individuals who benefit society;

  • High goals and career: Among the characters emerging from the book, one can see doctors who protect human health, leaders in state and public administration, lawyers, and mature specialists in their fields;

  • Confidence and purpose: Their posture is upright, and their gazes reflect confidence in life and high goals.

Second path: A "lifeless" future inside smartphone screens

The lower part reveals the exact opposite — the true tragedy of the present day:

  • Entering the screen cage: Children voluntarily walk into the black, bottomless screen of a giant smartphone;

  • Depression and addiction: People emerging from inside the screen are portrayed as "living corpses" (zombies) who are tired, have dark circles under their eyes, are emotionally exhausted, and whose gazes remain fixed on the small phone in their hands;

  • Lost energy and aimlessness: They have neither interest in life nor aspiration for a profession; they have completely become captives of the virtual world.

Experts' concern: The choice of destiny begins in youth

This visual comparison serves as a serious warning to society:

  • Risk of cognitive decline: Experts emphasize that spending continuous time on the phone slows down children's thinking speed, makes adaptation to real life difficult, and destroys creative potential;

  • The invaluable role of the book: Reading books is not only a source of knowledge, but also the only solid foundation that develops thinking, leads a person toward their goal, and drives professional growth.

This image raises an important question for every parent and young person: who will our children grow up to be tomorrow — specialists who are masters of their lives, or victims who have lost control to gadgets?

Books and smartphonesTechnology addictionYouth and educationSocial networks
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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