The "minor extortionist" who spurned charity: Kazakh guests in shock (video)

·85·Society
The "minor extortionist" who spurned charity: Kazakh guests in shock (video)

A video capturing an unpleasant incident at one of Tashkent's bustling shopping stalls has spread across social media, sparking widespread discussions and public outrage.

Guests who came to travel to our capital from neighboring Kazakhstan faced unexpected behavior and aggression when they wanted to donate 5,000 soums to a minor asking for money on the street.

"Give me 100 thousand, not 5 thousand!": How did the incident happen?

The footage clearly shows the behavior of the child who approached tourists eating in the market area:

  • Rejection of charity: Kazakh tourists hand over a 5,000 soum banknote with the intention of helping the child walking on the street;

  • Demand for a larger sum and protest: The child refuses to take this money, demonstratively turns away, and demands that the guests give 100 thousand soums;

  • Cursing and bad manners: When the tourists refuse to give such a large amount of money, the minor begins to curse the guests with various insulting words and displays aggressive behavior through hand gestures before leaving;

  • Tourists' shock: Left in a state of shock by the unexpected treatment, the guests captured this incident on their phone camera and posted it online.

Public outrage: Who is standing behind the children?

This incident sparked sharp criticism and serious questions among users:

  • Blow to tourism image: The occurrence of such incidents in front of foreign tourists coming to our city seriously undermines the image of the Uzbek people's age-old hospitality, culture, and urban safety;

  • The issue of parents and lack of supervision: Network observers emphasize that the child's parents are directly responsible for the minor's severe lack of manners and involvement in unsupervised street begging;

  • The threat of the "begging business": Many express that children demanding large sums with such a "specific tactic" indicates that there may be third parties or organized groups standing behind and directing them.

Public activists are demanding that law enforcement agencies and the juvenile affairs inspectorate promptly investigate this incident and take legal measures against the child's parents.

Tashkent marketKazakh touristsmoney demanded by childTashkent video
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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