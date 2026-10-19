Sergio Gor and Saida Mirziyoyeva Tour the Local Market — An Atmosphere Free from Diplomacy

·77·Society
Sergio Gor and Saida Mirziyoyeva Tour the Local Market — An Atmosphere Free from Diplomacy

The official and working visit of US Special Representative for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor to Uzbekistan is remembered not only for high-level negotiations, but also for informal, sincere meetings rich in national flavor.

Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Uzbekistan Saida Mirziyoyeva and Tashkent-born American diplomat Sergio Gor together explored one of the local markets in the capital.

"It was a pleasure to tour the market with my friend Saida Mirziyoyeva"

The US Special Representative warmly shared his impressions of this visit on his social media page:

"Very glad to be back in Uzbekistan! It was a great pleasure to tour the local market with my friend Saida Mirziyoyeva", — Sergio Gor wrote.

In the provided photo, both officials can be seen walking in a free and sincere mood through the local animal and bird market. Like ordinary citizens, they closely acquainted themselves with the lively atmosphere of the market, national household goods, and stalls.

The return of the diplomat born in Tashkent to his beloved city

This visit of Sergio Gor also has a symbolic meaning for his personal life:

  • The fragrance of the native land: As is known, Sergio Gor was born in the city of Tashkent, and his warm affection and respect for Uzbekistan are clearly felt in his diplomatic activities;

  • The power of informal diplomacy: Such open and friendly communications, free from protocol rules, serve to strengthen the ties of trust between the two countries and brightly demonstrate our country's culture of openness and hospitality on the international arena.

This photo of Saida Mirziyoyeva and Sergio Gor at the local market is being met with great interest and warm comments by social media users.

Sergio GorSaida MirziyoyevaTashkent marketvisit to Uzbekistan
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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