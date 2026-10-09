How was the lost $10,000 of a Kazakhstan citizen found? (video)

·0·Society
How was the lost $10,000 of a Kazakhstan citizen found? (video)

An incident exemplifying honesty and promptness occurred in the Tashkent Metro. A citizen who came to the capital from neighboring Kazakhstan to buy a car accidentally dropped exactly $10,000 USD at a metro station due to carelessness. Thanks to the vigilance of internal affairs officers and modern surveillance cameras, the large sum of money was returned in full to its rightful owner in a short period of time.

Footage provided by Tashkent Metro State Unitary Enterprise and the MIA Transport Security Department revealed how the incident happened and how it was resolved.

Wealth left on the platform: What did the cameras capture?

The incident took place at the 3rd station of the Tashkent Above-Ground Ring Metro Line:

  • A moment of carelessness: Having visited the car market in Tashkent's Sergeli district, but failing to make a purchase, the neighboring country's citizen did not notice that a large amount of cash fell out while moving on the metro platform;

  • Situation on the platform: Surveillance cameras clearly showed a bundle of money in a white wrapper lying near the yellow line on the platform;

  • Passengers' vigilance: One of the passengers moving along the metro platform saw the money lying on the ground, picked it up, reported it to the security department employees, and handed it over to the responsible personnel.

Prompt inquiry and the process of handing over the money

Following the incident, the video surveillance system was analyzed, and the identity and route of the person who dropped the funds were determined:

  • Tracking down the legal owner: Internal affairs officers promptly confirmed that the lost funds belonged to a citizen of Kazakhstan and contacted him;

  • Returned in full: After completion of the formal procedures, the funds in the amount of $10,000 USD were returned to their owner down to the last penny, without a single dollar missing.

«All my money was returned. Thank you everyone!»

The citizen of Kazakhstan, who unexpectedly and quickly retrieved his money, made no secret of his astonishment at the prompt and honest work of Uzbekistan's law enforcement agencies:

«All my money was returned in full. Thank you very much everyone! I express my special gratitude to the internal affairs and metro employees. They acted very quickly and professionally», — said the grateful guest.

This situation once again proved in practice the high level of security and control systems in the Tashkent Metro, as well as the high responsibility and loyalty to duty of the industry's employees.

Tashkent MetroKazakhstan citizenSUEMIA Transport
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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