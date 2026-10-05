Extortionist who blackmailed his ex-girlfriend apprehended in Tashkent (video)

Law enforcement officers in the Sergeli district of Tashkent conducted another operational event, apprehending an individual red-handed who was extorting money by blackmailing his former girlfriend. The criminal plan of the man, who was disturbing the peace of a woman who had started a family and trying to back her into a corner using non-existent photos, was foiled through the intervention of operational services.

As it turned out, the individual had previously been in communication with the victim, but after the girl married another person, he set out to illegally extort money from her.

“Even though I don't have her photos in my hand...” — The Intimidating Scenario

The detained citizen from Sirdaryo fully confessed to his actions and revealed how the blackmail process was organized:

“We used to talk, and then she married another guy. Even though I didn't have any scandalous or explicit photos of her, I threatened her by saying, ‘If you don't give me money, I'll show it to your husband,’ and demanded 6 million soms from the girl.”

After being subjected to fake threats and the risk of her family falling apart, the victim decided to contact law enforcement authorities in a timely manner.

Operational apprehension in Sergeli

During a special operation conducted by the operational service officers of the Tashkent City Main Directorate of Internal Affairs in the Sergeli district, the suspect was caught at the scene while receiving the demanded money.

Appropriate documents were drawn up by the responsible agencies regarding the incident, and a criminal case has been initiated against this individual under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan, with investigative actions currently underway.