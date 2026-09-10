Former employee reinstated at work by court decision

·49·Society
Former employee reinstated at work by court decision

The enforcement proceedings of the Chilonzor district branch of the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau received a writ of execution issued by the Uchtepa Interdistrict Court for Civil Cases dated August 13, 2026.

According to the judicial document, claimant B.A. was to be reinstated to the position of Deputy Head of the Department for Coordination of Regional Structures at the debtor organization.

State enforcement officers promptly initiated enforcement proceedings regarding this enforcement document, and a notice was sent to the management of the debtor association demanding the reinstatement of the claimant to the position specified in the court document.

Furthermore, the responsible officials were warned of the legal consequences provided for by law in the event that the court document was not enforced within the specified period.

As a result of the enforcement actions carried out by state enforcement officers, the requirement specified in the judicial document was fully fulfilled, and claimant B.A. was reinstated to his former position.

This case is a practical result of the work carried out by enforcement bodies to ensure the timely and effective execution of court documents, restore citizens' labor rights, and protect their legitimate rights and interests.

Indeed, the work does not end with the adoption of a court ruling — its practical implementation is also one of the important guarantees of justice and the rule of law.

СудИжроФуқаролик ишлариМеҳнат ҳуқуқлариҚонунчиликИжро органлариУндирувчи
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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